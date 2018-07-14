Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Status unknown for Sunday
Yacabonis is potentially dealing with strep throat, making it unclear if he'll be called up for Sunday's spot start against Texas, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Yacabonis was looking like the favorite to make a spot start, but it's uncertain if he'll be ready to pitch over the weekend. If he's unable to go, there's a good chance Chris Tillman (back) could be reinstated from the disabled list to get the nod. More information on Yacabonis' status should be revealed as Sunday's matchup approaches.
