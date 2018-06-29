Yacabonis pitched four innings Thursday, yielding two runs on six hits (one home run) and a walk while striking out five in a 4-2 loss to Seattle.

Yacabonis made his first career MLB start and threw a pretty clean start aside from a two-run shot off the bat of Nelson Cruz. Prior to Thursday's outing, the 26-year-old had allowed four earned runs in just 2.1 innings, so the solid start was a bit of a surprise. If Yacabonis remains at the MLB level, he'd be lined up to face the Phillies next Wednesday.