Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Tabbed for Monday start
Yacabonis will be called up ahead of Monday's double-header against the Yankees to start Game 1, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Yacabonis is scheduled to make his second start of the season, with his last outing dating back to June 28 against Seattle: he surrendered two runs on six hits and a walk while fanning five over four innings. The 26-year-old right-hander has put up decent numbers at Triple-A Norfolk, posting a 2.91 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 44:20 K:BB through 55.2 innings. He'll face a challenging New York lineup in the series opener.
