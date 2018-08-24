Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Tabbed for start Saturday
Yacabonis will be recalled to start in Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Yacabonis was last in the majors two weeks ago under similar circumstances, only remaining with the Orioles for the doubleheader. The 26-year-old -- who has allowed 12 runs on 20 hits over 16 innings with Baltimore this season -- is again likely to return to Triple-A after Saturday's start.
