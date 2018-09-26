Yacabonis will take the mound for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Yacabonis had his scheduled start Tuesday postponed due to weather. Though he won't be skipped in the rotation, this takes away the chance for Yacabonis to pitch twice this week, as he is no longer lined up for Sunday's season finale versus Houston. Ryan Meisinger will toe the rubber in Game 1 on Wednesday.