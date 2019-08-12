Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to serve as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

He is a candidate to start the second game of the twin bill, along with Tom Eshelman and maybe Ty Blach, but that will likely amount to a bullpen game regardless of who starts the game. Yacabonis has a 7.04 ERA as a starter and a 6.96 ERA as a reliever this year in the majors.