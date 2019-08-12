Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Up as 26th man
Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to serve as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
He is a candidate to start the second game of the twin bill, along with Tom Eshelman and maybe Ty Blach, but that will likely amount to a bullpen game regardless of who starts the game. Yacabonis has a 7.04 ERA as a starter and a 6.96 ERA as a reliever this year in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...