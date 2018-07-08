Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis: Will start during Monday's doubleheader
Yacabonis will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees to start the first game of the twin bill, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Yacabonis is scheduled to make his second start of the season for the Orioles, with his first outing coming June 28 against the Mariners. In that start, Yacabonis lasted four innings, giving up six hits and a walk while fanning five. The 26-year-old right-hander has fared better at Norfolk (2.91 ERA, 1.07 WHIP in 55.2 innings), but he'll face a stiff test Monday against a Yankees lineup that paces the majors in home runs.
