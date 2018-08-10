Yacabonis will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Yacabonis has allowed nine runs on fifteen hits over 11.1 innings (two starts) with the Orioles this season. The 27-year-old has also given up 10 runs over two innings during his last two starts for the Tides and is now faced with a tough matchup against Boston.