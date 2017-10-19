Orioles' Joe Maloney: Inks minor-league deal with Orioles

Maloney agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Maloney spent last season with the independent Rockland Boulders, hitting an impressive .282/.359/.638 with 35 homers and 101 RBI in 99 games en route to earning Can-Am League MVP honors. Prior to his time with the Boulders, Maloney struggled during stints with the Twins and Rangers, failing to make it past the Double-A level with both organizations. The 27-year-old is a versatile defender -- he played outfield, catcher and first base with Rockland -- so he could stick around as depth in the upper levels of the minors if he's able to hold his own at the plate leading up to the season.