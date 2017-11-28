Orioles' Joely Rodriguez: Inks minors deal with Orioles
Rodriguez agreed to a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rodriguez struggled with the Phillies last season before being designated for assignment, posting a 6.33 ERA across 27 innings and recording nearly as many walks (15) as strikeouts (18). He didn't do much better after getting scooped up by the Rangers, compiling a similar 6.33 ERA and 21:18 K:BB across 27 innings with Triple-A Round Rock before being DFA'd again. The 26-year-old has seen time in the majors each of the past two seasons and showed some promise during a September call-up in 2016, so he should compete for a spot in the Orioles' bullpen out of spring training.
