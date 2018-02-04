Orioles' Joely Rodriguez: Receives invitation to training camp
Rodriguez was invited to Baltimore's big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez threw at the Triple-A level as well as in the Show during the 2017 season, but struggled at both. In the majors, he owned a 6.33 ERA and 1.93 WHIP as a member of the Phillies' bullpen. He was then traded to the Rangers, where he had very similar results and threw to the tune of a 6.33 ERA and 1.81 WHIP at Triple-A Round Rock.
