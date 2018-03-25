Orioles' Joely Rodriguez: Sent to minors camp
The Orioles reassigned Rodriguez to their minor-league camp Sunday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rodriguez turned some heads during spring training with a 0.87 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 10.1 innings, but there wasn't enough space on the roster for the Orioles to justify keeping him on their Opening Day roster. Instead, the Orioles will opt to retain Rule 5 pick Nestor Cortes as their second lefty out of the bullpen behind Richard Bleier.
