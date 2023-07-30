The Orioles selected Krehbiel's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Baltimore opened up space on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster by designating Eduard Bazardo for assignment and optioning Tyler Wells to Double-A Bowie, respectively. Krehbiel is back up with the Orioles for a second time this season, but he has yet to make his 2023 debut for the big club after he went unused in his brief stint with Baltimore in early May. While spending most of the season at Norfolk, Krehbiel has pitched to a 3.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 25:17 K:BB in 30 innings. He'll likely be ticketed for lower-leverage duties out of the bullpen.