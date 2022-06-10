Krehbiel (shoulder) started throwing Thursday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Krehbiel said he felt good after throwing for the first time since he landed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation last Friday. The reliever doesn't have a specific timeline to return yet, and he's expected to take it slow initially in his recovery.
More News
-
Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Placed on injured list•
-
Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2•
-
Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Throws three relief innings Sunday•
-
Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Picks up fifth hold•
-
Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Handed another loss•