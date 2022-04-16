Krehbiel (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Friday over the Yankees.

Krehbiel pitched the 11th inning and performed well. In the bottom of the frame, Ramon Urias drew a bases-loaded walk to secure the win for the Orioles. With just three hits and a walk allowed across five scoreless innings this season, Krehbiel is making a case for more high-leverage work. The Orioles' bullpen has few set roles, so the 29-year-old could easily play his way into the closer conversation if he continues to pitch well.