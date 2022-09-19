Krehbiel (5-4) pitched a perfect inning and struck out one to earn the win Sunday over the Blue Jays.

Krehbiel worked the eighth inning and ended up in line for the win when the Orioles rallied ahead in the ninth. Through six outings spanning 6.1 innings in September, Krehbiel has given up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven. The 29-year-old righty has maintained a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB while adding a save and 10 holds through 54 innings this year. He remains in a mid-leverage role, though he's unlikely to be in the mix for ancillary save chances when regular closer Felix Bautista is unavailable.