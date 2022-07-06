Krehbiel (4-3) earned the extra-inning win Tuesday. He allowed a hit and a walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning versus the Rangers.

Krehbiel allowed a single and a walk to load the bases in the with one out in the 10th inning, but he escaped the jam and became the winning pitcher when Cedric Mullins hit a walkoff double. This was Krehbiel's fifth outing since returning from a shoulder injury, and he's allowed one run, two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings in that span. The reliever has a steady 2.48 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB with six holds in 29 innings overall.