Krehbiel exited Thursday's game against the Mariners with right shoulder discomfort, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Krehbiel entered the game in the seventh inning but was only able to face two batters before exiting. It's unclear how serious the issue is, though there should be some level of concern given that the injury is to his throwing arm. Krehbiel had maintained a 2.74 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 16:7 K:BB across 23 frames prior to this appearance.