Krehbiel (shoulder) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Krehbiel was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation June 3, but he should rejoin the Orioles following a minimal absence. The right-hander made 22 relief appearances prior to sustaining his injury, and he picked up five holds while posting a 2.74 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 23 innings.