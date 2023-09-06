Krehbiel (1-0) retired the only batter he faced and earned the win in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Angels.

DL Hall failed to convert a save opportunity, allowing the tying run to score, but Krehbiel prevented the Orioles from getting walked off. They took the lead in the 10th, and Shintaro Fujinami was able to preserve it. Krehbiel has given up one run over 2.1 innings across three appearances since he was called up when rosters expanded Friday. He will likely continue to feature mostly in a low-leverage role.