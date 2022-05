Krehbiel (1-3) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one inning, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Twins.

Krehbiel took his second loss in the last four outings after allowing a three-run home run to Ryan Jeffers in the sixth inning. The right-handed reliever saw his ERA shoot up to 3.27 with a 1.18 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 11 innings this season. He's still likely to see work in close games, but he's shown a little less stability lately after starting the year well.