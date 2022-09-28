Krehbiel (5-5) took the loss Tuesday versus the Red Sox, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning.

Krehbiel was charged with a run in the third inning as the Red Sox put together a six-run rally. The Orioles tied the game with five runs of their own in the fourth, but Krehbiel was charged with a run as the Red Sox shot back in the same frame and took the lead for good. An effective reliever for much of the season, it's been a rough stretch of late for the 29-year-old right-hander. He's allowed nine runs on 10 hits and three walks over his last 5.2 innings spanning six appearances. Krehbiel is at a 3.90 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB through 57.2 innings overall, and he's added a save and 10 holds.