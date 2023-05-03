Baltimore designated Krehbiel for assignment Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The move clears room on the 40-man roster for Luis Torrens, whom the Orioles acquired from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. Krehbiel was relatively effective out of the Baltimore bullpen in 2022 with a 3.90 ERA over 57.2 innings over 56 appearances, but he wasn't a part of the Opening Day roster. He's posted a 2.00 ERA over nine innings with Triple-A Norfolk, and a team in need of bullpen help could show interest in the right-hander on the waiver wire or via trade.