Krehbiel earned a save against the Rays on Saturday, retiring the only batter he faced in the 11th inning.

Regular closer Jorge Lopez covered the ninth and 10th innings, so the Orioles had to turn elsewhere after they took a two-run lead in the top of the 11th. Cionel Perez opened the frame and worked two outs around a walk, and Krehbiel was then brought in to face Luke Raley. The reliever retired Raley on five pitches to secure the first save of his big-league career. Krehbiel isn't likely to earn many more save chances given Lopez's effectiveness this season, but the former has been an important part of Baltimore's bullpen with a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB over 32 innings. He has seven holds and four wins to go along with the one save.