Krehbiel allowed a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning to earn a hold in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees.

Krehbiel is up to five holds in 17 appearances this year after protecting a one-run lead Thursday. While he's started to work in high-leverage spots, he's allowed five runs across 7.1 innings in May after a solid April. Overall, the 29-year-old right-hander has a 3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB across 16.2 innings. His five holds put him behind only Dillon Tate (six) among Orioles relievers.