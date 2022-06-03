Krehbiel was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Friday.
Krehbiel was removed from Thursday's game against the Mariners due to a shoulder issue, and he'll miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with inflammation. Nick Vespi was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to provide additional depth in Baltimore's bullpen.
