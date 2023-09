The Orioles recalled Krehbiel from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

As rosters expand from 26 to 28 players to begin September, Krehbiel will join the O's to provide extra depth to the major-league bullpen. The 30-year-old righty put up a 2.75 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 36 innings in Triple-A, and he has already logged two scoreless appearances in the majors this year.