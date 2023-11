Krehbiel was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for outfielder Sam Hilliard, who has been claimed off waivers from Atlanta. Krehbiel, 30, logged only five innings at the major-league level in 2023 and posted a 3.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 32:25 K:BB across 39.1 innings with Triple-A Norfolk.