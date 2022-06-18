Krehbiel (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Saturday.
Krehbiel dealt with right shoulder inflammation over the last few weeks but will rejoin the Orioles' bullpen after missing the minimum of 15 days. Over his last 10 relief appearances, he picked up three holds while posting a 2.31 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 11.2 innings.
