Krehbiel was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

His roster spot will be absorbed by John Means (elbow), who will make his season debut Tuesday against the Cardinals. Krehbiel has gone back-and-forth often between the majors and minors this season but has pitched well during his time with the big club, allowing just one run with a 5:2 K:BB over five innings.