Krehbiel has given up eight runs over 1.2 innings across his first two Grapefruit League appearances.

Krehbiel's place in the Orioles' bullpen can't be considered safe, as the team has a high number of candidates for the rotation that could begin the year as relievers. The shaky start to the spring is a concern, but Krehbiel did fairly well in a setup role last season with a 3.90 GAA, 1.23 WHIP, 5-5 record, one save and 10 holds across 57.2 innings. With Dillon Tate (elbow) out for the first month of the season, that could give Krehbiel a chance to make the roster anyway if he can improve his pitching over the rest of spring training.