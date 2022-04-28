Krehbiel (1-2) took the loss Wednesday versus the Yankees. He allowed a run on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in one-third of an inning.

Krehbiel was called upon with the game tied at 2-2 in the sixth inning, but he promptly allowed two of the three batters he faced to get aboard. Felix Bautista relieved him and couldn't escape the jam, surrendering a sacrifice fly to Giancarlo Stanton. This was the first earned run Krehbiel's surrendered this season -- he gave up three unearned runs to the Athletics in his other loss April 18. The 29-year-old sports a 1.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 8:4 K:BB and one hold in eight outings spanning 8.2 innings this season.