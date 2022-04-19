Krehbiel (1-1) allowed three unearned runs on a hit and a walk while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Athletics.

Krehbiel got the two strikeouts quickly, but a single, an error and a walk forced manager Brandon Hyde to turn to Marcos Diplan, who allowed three more runs to score before escaping the jam. The good news for Krehbiel is that all three runs on his line were unearned, keeping his ERA perfect through 5.2 innings this season. He's added a 5:2 K:BB with four hits allowed. He'll likely remain in the middle innings for now, but the early returns this season have been encouraging for the 29-year-old right-hander.