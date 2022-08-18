Krehbiel (4-4) allowed two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Blue Jays.

Austin Voth pitched six innings of two-hit ball as the starter, but Krehbiel was the first of a trio of relievers that made the seventh frame a mess. He allowed two of the three batters he faced to get aboard, and Cionel Perez couldn't stop the bleeding after that. Since the All-Star break, Krehbiel has a 5.19 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and two holds through nine appearances. He's at a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 34:14 K:BB, nine holds and a save through 41.2 innings overall, but he's not in contention for late-inning usage on a regular basis.