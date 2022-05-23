Krehbiel allowed a run on three hits and no walks while striking out two in three innings during Sunday's win over the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

The right-hander was called upon to serve as a bulk reliever Sunday after Spenser Watkins (forearm) was hit by a comebacker in the top of the first inning. Krehbiel responded with his longest outing of the season while throwing 42 pitches. The 29-year-old has been used mainly as a setup man recently, and he's picked up four holds in his last seven appearances.