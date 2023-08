Krehbiel will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday when rosters expand, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Krehbiel has gone back-and-forth between the majors and minors a few times this season but has appeared in just two games for the Orioles, tossing 1.2 scoreless frames. He'll be used in low-leverage situations down the stretch.