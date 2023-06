The Orioles optioned Ortiz to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ortiz holds a .943 OPS in Triple-A, but he's been unable to get going in the majors this season. He'll look to right the ship again in the minors, and Jordan Westburg will come up from Norfolk in a corresponding move to replace Ortiz on the active roster.