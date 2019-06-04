Orioles' Joey Ortiz: Picked by O's in fourth round

The Orioles have selected Ortiz with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A college shortstop from New Mexico State, Ortiz's top tool is his defense -- he will be able to stick at the position. He is hit-over-power, with good contact skills, but he has some sneaky pop despite being just 5-foot-11, 175 pounds. Ortiz will likely be capped as a glove-first utility infielder, but has the intangibles to possibly overshoot that projection.