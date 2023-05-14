The Orioles recalled Ortiz from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Sunday's game against the Pirates.
In a corresponding move, Baltimore optioned reliever Nick Vespi to Triple-A to facilitate Ortiz's move to the big club for the second time this season. In his abbreviated stint with the Orioles in late April, Ortiz appeared in three games and went 2-for-8 with four RBI and run. Though the 24-year-old is one of several intriguing Baltimore infield prospects, he may not be in line for anything more than short-side platoon work while all of Jorge Mateo, Gunnar Henderson and Adam Frazier are healthy.