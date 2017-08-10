Orioles' Joey Rickard: Appears to be OK after HBP
Manager Buck Showalter said that Rickard seems all right after being hit in the head by a pitch Wednesday, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.
It was a scary scene as Rickard was rushed to the locker room after taking a fastball off the helmet, but the post-game news was encouraging. Showalter expects to know more tomorrow, but it's safe to assume Rickard will -- at the very least -- take a day or two off while his symptoms are evaluated.
