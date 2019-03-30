Orioles' Joey Rickard: Back-to-back starts to open season
Rickard will start in right field and will bat fifth Saturday in the Orioles' game against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rickard will check into the lineup for the second straight game to begin the season, this time facing off against Yankees lefty James Paxton after matching up with right-hander Masahiro Tanaka in Thursday's opener. The outfielder's inclusion in the starting nine versus both a righty and lefty suggests that he may have a line on a full-time role, at least for the time being. That boosts Rickard's outlook in AL-only formats, but his statistical profile isn't interesting enough to make him worthy of a look in most mixed leagues.
