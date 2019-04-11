Rickard is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rickard had started each of the first three games of the series, recording two hits in 12 at-bats over that span. With the Orioles inserting Chris Davis back in the lineup at first base following back-to-back days off, Trey Mancini will shift over to the outfield to replace Rickard.

