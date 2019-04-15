Rickard is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles will deploy an outfield of Trey Mancini, Cedric Mullins and Dwight Smith in the Patriots' Day game, relegating Rickard to the bench for the second time in the series. Rickard has recorded just two hits in 22 at-bats over his last nine appearances and could see his opportunities dwindle if the Orioles are comfortable using Mancini in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.