Rickard was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Rickard has been an adequate fifth outfielder but little more than that over parts of four seasons in Baltimore, hitting .245/.299/.372 in 317 games. The 28-year-old will wait in the minors for his next shot at the big leagues and shouldn't be counted on to produce much of note if and when he does arrive, with the difference in home park between Baltimore and San Francisco likely to take a further bite out of his already unimpressive numbers.