Orioles' Joey Rickard: Cleared to play
Rickard (head) is cleared to play, Steve Melewski of MASN reports.
The Orioles have yet to release their lineup for Thursday's series opener in Oakland, but Rickard will be available if the club opts to deploy him in the outfield. Rickard, who has essentially served as the club's fourth outfield for much of the season, took a pitch off the helmet Wednesday against the Angels.
