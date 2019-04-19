Rickard went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.

Rickard finally managed to turn things around at the dish, driving home a run in the third on an infield single and plating the winning run in the 11th on a double to left. The 27-year-old had been held hitless in four straight games entering Thursday's contest but put together his third multi-hit effort of the 2019 campaign in a 6-5 victory.