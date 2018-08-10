Rickard is likely to see diminished playing time with the promotion of Cedric Mullins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mullins -- one of the organizations top prospects -- was promoted from Triple-A Friday and will serve as the Orioles' primary center fielder, shifting Adam Jones to right field and squeezing Rickard out of his primary position. The 27-year-old has also started in center and left field this season, but opportunities should be significantly scarcer with Mullins and Jones locked into everyday roles.