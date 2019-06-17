Rickard was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday.

Rickard struggled during his time with the Orioles this season, slashing .203/.304/.347 through 42 games. He didn't do much better after being sent to the minors in May, slashing .203/.338/.469 with four homers and an 11:0 BB:K across 17 games with Triple-A Norfolk before being dropped from the Orioles' 40-man roster. Sean Gilmartin had his contract purchased from Norfolk in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories