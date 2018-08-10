Rickard went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple and a run scored in the 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The 27-year-old is batting just .222 in 135 at-bats this year and Thursday was his first multi-hit effort of August. Rickard's subpar performance at the plate has lead to inconsistent playing time, leaving him with nearly no fantasy value.

