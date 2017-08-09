Orioles' Joey Rickard: Exits after HBP
Rickard was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game against the Angels after being hit in the helmet by a pitch, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rickard was 0-for-1 before being forced out of the game in the top of the sixth inning. Craig Gentry came on to pinch run for the 26-year-old as he went straight into the locker room for further evaluation. More should be known about his status following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest.
